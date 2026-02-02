Agents who shot Alex Pretti identified despite Trump’s push for anonymity

Trump administration failed to keep agents’ names private.

Federal officers involved in the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis have been publicly identified, despite efforts by the Trump administration to keep their identities confidential.

According to ProPublica, the two Customs and Border Protection officers who fired their weapons during the encounter were Jesus Ochoa, 43, and Raymundo Gutierrez, 35. Both were part of a federal unit deployed in Minneapolis during a period of unrest.

The report said the Trump administration resisted releasing the officers’ names, citing safety concerns. ProPublica reported that the identities were confirmed using public records and internal sources.

The Wall Street Journal reported that it took more than a week for the names of the Department of Homeland Security agents who fired at Pretti to become public.

Online reaction

The disclosure has been met with skepticism on social media. Some users questioned whether Ochoa and Gutierrez were the actual shooters, suggesting they were being used as “scapegoats.”

“I bet those weren’t the actual shooters, but scapegoats that got a payout to take the fall,” one commenter wrote. Another said, “It’s a setup…2 Latino men?”

Federal investigators have maintained that the identified officers were directly involved. The speculation has added to tensions surrounding the case.

Administrative leave

Following the shooting, both Ochoa and Gutierrez were placed on paid administrative leave, a standard step during internal investigations. The Wall Street Journal said the agents will remain off duty while the Department of Homeland Security conducts its review.

Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot Renee Good earlier in January, was also placed on administrative leave. Authorities have said the measure does not imply wrongdoing.

The shooting

Alex Pretti, a 32-year-old ICU nurse, was shot and killed on January 24 during a confrontation in downtown Minneapolis. Witnesses described the incident as sudden.

Officers involved said they believed Pretti was armed. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara later confirmed that Pretti had a permit to carry, noting that Minnesota does not require a permit to conceal a firearm with a valid licence.

The American Nurses Association called for “a full and transparent investigation,” adding that it “condemn[s] violence” and “demand[s] transparency and accountability.”

A memorial was later held outside the Minneapolis VA hospital where Pretti worked.

Sources: ProPublica, The Wall Street Journal, American Nurses Association