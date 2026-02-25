Google apologizes after BAFTAs news alert included racial slur

Google apologized after a BAFTAs push alert included the unedited N-word, saying a system error — not AI — caused the slur to appear in the notification sent to a small number of users.

Google has apologized after sending a push notification about the British Academy Film Awards that contained the unedited N-word.

“We’re deeply sorry for this mistake,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement. “We’ve removed the offensive notification and are working to prevent this from happening again.”

The alert previewed a story about a controversial moment during Sunday’s BAFTAs ceremony, when an audience member with Tourette syndrome shouted the racial slur while actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage presenting an award.

AI not responsible, Google says

Initial reporting suggested artificial intelligence may have been behind the error. Google said that was not the case, and the outlet that first reported the claim later clarified its story.

According to Google, the issue stemmed from its push alert system misinterpreting a euphemism used in news coverage and incorrectly inserting the full slur into the notification.

“This system error did not involve AI,” the company said. “Our safety filters did not properly trigger, which is what caused this.”

Google added that only a “small subset of users” received the alert before it was removed.

Context of the BAFTAs incident

The moment occurred during the live ceremony, which was broadcast with a two-hour tape delay. The BBC and BAFTAs both faced criticism for allowing the slur to air.

Tourette syndrome advocate John Davidson, whose life inspired the BAFTA-nominated film I Swear, said he was “deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning.”

The Tourette Association of America notes that about 10% of people with Tourette and tic disorders experience coprolalia — the involuntary vocalization of obscene or socially inappropriate words — and emphasizes that such vocal tics do not reflect a person’s beliefs or values.

The BAFTAs issued a public apology, saying: “We take full responsibility for putting our guests in a very difficult situation and we apologize to all.”

The BBC also apologized, stating that the remark should have been edited out prior to broadcast.

Google’s error added another layer to an already sensitive incident, underscoring the challenges tech platforms face when automatically summarizing or distributing news content containing offensive language.

