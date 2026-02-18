Teen actor surges on netflix as two films climb charts

A teen actor is surging on Netflix as two of their films climb the streaming charts.

Others are reading now

Netflix has a reputation for reshaping careers and amplifying rising talent. From established Hollywood names to breakout newcomers, the platform often pushes performers into the global spotlight.

Now, an 18-year-old actor is seeing renewed attention as two of his recent films climb the streamer’s rankings in the United States.

Streaming surge

Mason Thames currently appears in two of the most-watched movies on Netflix in America. The young actor holds the No. 2 and No. 4 positions on the platform’s Top 10 film chart with How To Train Your Dragon and The Black Phone.

Thames began acting in 2017 at the age of 10. Less than a decade later, he has become the central figure in two titles drawing major streaming audiences.

His presence on the chart underscores how streaming can extend the life of theatrical releases, introducing them to new viewers long after their cinema runs.

Also read

Recent releases

In How To Train Your Dragon, Thames takes on the role of Hiccup in the live-action adaptation of DreamWorks’ animated franchise. The film premiered in cinemas last summer before initially streaming on Peacock.

After arriving on Netflix, the movie quickly rose to No. 1 on the U.S. chart. It has since slipped to second place, following the release of Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip.

The renewed interest suggests that the remake continues to resonate with audiences across platforms.

Breakout moment

Thames first gained widespread recognition in the 2021 horror film The Black Phone, directed by Scott Derrickson. Starring opposite Ethan Hawke, the performance marked a turning point in his career.

While he had earlier acting credits, the film drew industry attention and is widely seen as the project that elevated his profile in Hollywood.

Also read

The film’s current position among Netflix’s most-watched titles reflects its lasting popularity years after its original release.

Box office strength

Both How To Train Your Dragon and The Black Phone performed strongly in theaters, earning $636 million and $161 million worldwide, respectively.

Thames has continued to build on that momentum. He returned for Black Phone 2 and led the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You, which grossed $132 million and $90 million.

With a sequel to How To Train Your Dragon already planned, industry observers say Thames’ combination of box office and streaming success positions him as one of the most commercially consistent teenage actors currently working.

Sources: Screenrant