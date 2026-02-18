Pope Leo asked to join Trump’s global peace power circle

Pope Leo has been invited to take part in a new international initiative launched by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The proposal, described as a “Board of Peace,” is intended to address major global conflicts, reports Reuters.

Invitation under review

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, confirmed on Wednesday that the pontiff had received an invitation to join the body.

“The pope has received an invitation and we are considering what to do,” Parolin told reporters in Vatican City.

“I believe it will be something that requires a bit of time for consideration before giving a response.”

According to Reuters, the initiative was initially focused on efforts to end the war in Gaza but has since been presented by Trump as a broader mechanism aimed at resolving conflicts worldwide.

Mixed reactions

Some governments, including Israel and Egypt, have accepted the invitation, Reuters reported. Others have responded more cautiously, with diplomats warning that the initiative could complicate or undermine existing United Nations-led processes.

The Vatican press office did not immediately respond to requests for further comment on Parolin’s remarks.

Pope Leo, elected last May as the first American pontiff, has at times been critical of certain Trump administration policies. Since taking office, he has adopted what observers describe as a firm yet understated diplomatic approach.

Vatican diplomacy

The pope has repeatedly spoken about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, including during a Christmas Eve sermon in which he strongly criticized the conditions faced by Palestinians.

As leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics, Leo does not typically participate in formal international boards or political groupings.

The Holy See maintains a long-established diplomatic corps and holds permanent observer status at the United Nations, where it frequently contributes to debates and peace initiatives.

