Doctor shares simple trick to fall back asleep if you wake at 3am

Doctor shares simple trick to fall back asleep after 3am wake-up.

Others are reading now

Waking up at 3 a.m. and not being able to get back to sleep can be incredibly frustrating, especially when your alarm is set for 7 a.m.

You lie there in the dark, exhausted but wide awake, while your mind races through work stress, bills, family issues or tomorrow’s to-do list. By the time you finally drift off again, it feels like the alarm goes off moments later.

According to TV doctor Amir Khan, this is actually very common. And instead of counting sheep, he suggests trying a technique called “cognitive shuffling.”

Why you wake up at 3 a.m.

Dr. Khan explained in an Instagram video that when you wake up in the middle of the night, your brain can go into “problem-solving mode.”

Your thoughts start racing. Stress hormones rise. Your brain thinks it needs to stay alert.

Also read

“The stress of all these thoughts tells the brain it’s not safe to sleep,” he said.

That’s where cognitive shuffling comes in.

What is cognitive shuffling?

Cognitive shuffling is designed to distract your brain from stressful thoughts by giving it something neutral and slightly boring to focus on.

Instead of replaying worries, you “scramble” your thoughts in a structured way.

Here’s how to do it:

Also read

Pick a random word: For example: “APPLE.” Focus on the first letter: Think of as many words as you can that start with “A.” Example: ant, apple, airplane, apron. Visualize each word briefly: Picture the ant. Picture the airplane. Keep it simple. Move to the next letter: Now think of words starting with “P.” Then the next “P.” Then “L,” and so on.

The idea is not to think deeply, just lightly picture each word and move on.

This method gently occupies your brain without stimulating it too much. Over time, your mind becomes less alert and drifts back into sleep mode.

Why it works

The technique works because it breaks the cycle of anxious thinking, signals to your brain that there’s no danger, and mimics the random thought patterns that happen naturally as you fall asleep.

Unlike scrolling on your phone or checking the clock (which can make things worse), cognitive shuffling keeps your brain calm and focused in a low-stress way.

If you regularly wake up during the night, sleep experts also recommend avoiding screens, not checking the time, keeping the room cool and dark, and practicing consistent sleep routines.

Also read

But if your mind simply won’t switch off at 3 a.m., cognitive shuffling may be worth trying.

Sources: Instagram, Unilad



