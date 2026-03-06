Doctors warn persistent heartburn could signal oesophageal cancer

Health professionals are reminding the public that certain everyday symptoms shouldn’t always be brushed aside. Recognising when something unusual keeps returning can be an important step in protecting long-term health.

An NHS awareness push is drawing attention to a symptom many people dismiss without much thought: persistent heartburn.

According to UNILAD, NHS-linked organisations have been using social media to remind the public that while heartburn and indigestion are often harmless, ongoing symptoms can sometimes be linked to oesophageal cancer.

The message is not that every case is serious. It is that symptoms which keep returning deserve a proper check.

In a post on X, Royal Free London NHS Trust wrote: “Oesophageal cancer is treatable when caught early. Don’t ignore symptoms such as persistent heartburn, acid reflux or difficulty swallowing. Contact your GP practice.”

That warning may resonate because heartburn is so common. Plenty of people put it down to a heavy meal, stress or late-night eating. That is exactly why it can be easy to brush aside. But doctors involved in the campaign are urging people to pay attention when it becomes a pattern rather than an occasional annoyance.

Why the symptom can be misleading

Oesophageal cancer affects the oesophagus, the tube that carries food from the throat to the stomach. Because the oesophagus plays a direct role in swallowing and digestion, early signs can look a lot like more familiar digestive complaints.

The Mayo Clinic says the disease begins in the cells lining the inside of the oesophagus and can develop anywhere along it. It is diagnosed more often in men and is associated with risk factors including smoking and alcohol use.

What makes the condition difficult is that its early symptoms can seem ordinary. A person may assume they are dealing with reflux, indigestion or irritation, when in some cases something more serious is developing underneath.

That does not mean people should panic over every episode of heartburn. It does mean persistent symptoms should not be normalised.

Doctors are also pointing to other warning signs, including difficulty swallowing, chest pain or a burning sensation, a lingering cough or hoarseness, and unexplained weight loss.

On their own, those symptoms can have many causes. When they persist or appear together, they become harder to ignore.

The focus is on catching problems earlier

The campaign’s message is practical rather than dramatic: If symptoms keep returning, speak to your doctor.

That matters because oesophageal cancer is more treatable when found early. The earlier it is identified, the more options doctors may have, including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, targeted treatment or immunotherapy, according to the Mayo Clinic.

For many people, the instinct is to wait and see. The NHS campaign is pushing against that habit. Persistent heartburn may turn out to be nothing serious, but getting it checked is safer than assuming.

In other words, doctors are not asking people to be alarmed. They are asking them not to shrug it off.

Sources: UNILAD, NHS campaign posts, Mayo Clinic