Health authority issue ‘avoid going out’ alert over virus

This winter has brought renewed concern for health officials.

With case numbers climbing, authorities are warning that everyday routines could help spread infection further.

A fresh alert now asks people to take simple steps to protect others.

Stay at home

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a public warning on February 3, urging people with symptoms of norovirus to avoid going out while unwell.

The advice was shared via social media and calls on people to remain at home until at least 48 hours after symptoms have stopped.

Officials say the guidance is aimed at limiting the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Cases climbing

Latest laboratory data covering January 12 to 25, 2026, show norovirus cases running 73.8% above the five-season average for this period.

Figures were also 18.3% higher than in the previous two-week reporting window, according to UKHSA data.

Health officials said case levels are unusually high for this time of year.

Most affected groups

The highest infection rates are currently being recorded among adults aged 65 and over, as well as children under five.

UKHSA said the GII.4 strain has recently become the dominant variant driving infections across England.

Older people are also more likely to experience complications, including dehydration.

Key symptoms

The three main symptoms of norovirus are vomiting, nausea and diarrhoea, according to guidance cited by Chronicle Live.

People may also experience a high temperature, headaches, and aching arms or legs.

UKHSA said: “Diarrhoea and vomiting is unpleasant for everyone. If you come down with a case, here is what you can do to reduce the spread.”

Hygiene advice

People with symptoms are urged to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and warm water and to clean surfaces using bleach-based products.

Alcohol hand gels are not effective against norovirus, UKHSA warned. Contaminated clothing and bedding should be washed at 60°C.

Those affected should avoid work, school, hospitals, care homes and food preparation for others.

Recovery period

The NHS says diarrhoea usually clears within five to seven days, while vomiting typically stops within one to two days.

People are advised not to return to normal activities until 48 hours after their last episode of sickness or diarrhoea.

Amy Douglas, lead epidemiologist at UKHSA, said:

“We have seen a notable increase in norovirus cases in recent weeks among those aged 65 years and over, with more hospital outbreaks also being reported.”

Sources: UK Health Security Agency, NHS, Chronicle Live, Express.