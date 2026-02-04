Kate Middleton confirms new family addition

Royals quietly welcome new member to the family.

The Princess of Wales has addressed recent speculation about life inside her family home.

During a public engagement in Wales, a casual exchange revealed a meaningful update about the household she shares with Prince William and their children.

The comment quietly confirmed rumors that had been circulating for months.

A visit to Wales

Kate, 44, visited two Welsh businesses on Tuesday, February 3, including the Hiut Denim factory in Cardigan.

While speaking with staff, the princess was introduced to a cocker spaniel named Barney, a moment that led to an unexpected personal conversation.

Hiut Denim chief executive Johann Von Loeper said Kate spoke at length about dogs with his fiancée.

“She had a rather long chat… about how she also has cocker spaniels and that hers is the same age as ours,” he told PEOPLE. “It was a nice moment that broke the ice.”

Rumors confirmed

According to Hello!, Kate was asked how old her family’s dogs are.

She replied: “So we’ve got a little puppy, he’s only 8 months, and Orla’s 5.”

The comment confirmed speculation that the Prince and Princess of Wales had kept one of the puppies born to Orla, their black cocker spaniel, who joined the family in 2020 as a gift from Kate’s brother, James Middleton.

Speculation began last year after the couple released a photo in June 2025 showing Prince William seated on the grass surrounded by three puppies to mark his birthday.

At the time, The Daily Mail reported that caring for the puppies had been “something fun” for the couple’s children — Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 — and that the family planned to keep one dog.

The family later added to the rumors when they were seen walking with two dogs during an outing. The name of the new puppy has not been publicly shared.

Orla has appeared with the family on several occasions, including outdoor events and in Princess Charlotte’s birthday portraits.

Sources: PEOPLE, Hello!, The Daily Mail