Scientists have found out what actually happens when we “zone out” when we are lacking sleep

We all know the feeling, but now we know, what actually happens to us.

After a short night, concentration often slips. Simple tasks feel harder, responses slow, and attention fades at critical moments.

Scientists have long known that sleep deprivation harms focus, but the biological events behind these lapses have remained unclear.

A new study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) offers fresh insight.

Researchers found that brief failures of attention are linked to sudden movements of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, a process usually associated with sleep and brain maintenance.

The findings were published in Nature Neuroscience.

Cleaning while awake

Cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF, surrounds the brain and helps wash away waste products. Earlier research by the same team showed that this fluid pulses rhythmically during sleep, tied to slow brain waves. That cleaning process is considered vital for long-term brain health.

According to the new study, when people miss sleep, the brain appears to trigger similar fluid movements during wakefulness. Those moments may help compensate for lost rest, but they come at a cost.

“If you don’t sleep, the CSF waves start to intrude into wakefulness where normally you wouldn’t see them. However, they come with an attentional tradeoff, where attention fails during the moments that you have this wave of fluid flow,” says Laura Lewis, the study’s senior author in an article on MIT’s website.

Testing tired brains

The researchers recruited 26 volunteers who were tested twice: once after a night without sleep and once when well-rested. The following morning, participants completed standard attention tasks while their brain activity and physiology were monitored.

They wore EEG caps inside an MRI scanner capable of tracking both blood flow and CSF movement. Heart rate, breathing and pupil size were recorded at the same time.

Participants reacted more slowly when sleep-deprived and sometimes missed signals altogether. During those lapses, CSF flowed outward from the brain and returned when attention recovered.

“The results are suggesting that at the moment that attention fails, this fluid is actually being expelled outward away from the brain. And when attention recovers, it’s drawn back in,” Lewis says.

A body-wide event

The attention failures were not limited to the brain. Breathing and heart rate slowed, and pupils narrowed before the fluid shift occurred, then reversed as focus returned.

“What’s interesting is it seems like this isn’t just a phenomenon in the brain, it’s also a body-wide event,” Lewis says.

Lead author Zinong Yang says the brain may be briefly entering a sleep-like state to restore function. “One way to think about those events is because your brain is so in need of sleep, it tries its best to enter into a sleep-like state to restore some cognitive functions,” he says.

The researchers suggest a single control system may link attention, fluid flow and basic bodily functions, possibly involving the noradrenergic system, which is active in sleep regulation.

Sources: Nature Neuroscience, MIT