Seven ADHD signs doctors say to watch for

ADHD diagnoses are rising sharply across the UK, particularly among adults who say symptoms were missed in childhood.

ADHD affects how the brain regulates attention, activity levels and impulse control. People with the condition may struggle to concentrate, stay organised or sit still for long periods.

ADHD UK estimates that about 2.5 million people in England are living with the condition, rising to roughly 2.9 million across the UK. Prescriptions have increased dramatically, including a reported 50-fold rise among men aged 18 to 29.

Speaking to The Times, GP Gavin Francis said referrals for adult ADHD have risen steeply in recent years, increasing from three percent to 25 percent of psychiatric referrals over the past five years.

Why diagnoses are climbing

Francis said the rise is linked to growing awareness and wider acceptance of neurodivergence.

Many adults, he said, now believe symptoms present in childhood were overlooked.

A recent University College London study examined the trend. Lead researcher Dr Doug McKechnie said: “We do not know exactly why this is happening, but it may be that ADHD has become better recognised and diagnosed.”

Francis also noted that diagnostic thresholds have changed over the past two to three decades, contributing to more people qualifying for assessment and treatment.

Key symptoms listed

According to the NHS, ADHD symptoms generally fall into difficulties with attention, hyperactivity and impulse control. The health service highlights seven common signs adults and parents may notice.

These include finding it hard to organise time, struggling to follow instructions or finish tasks, being easily distracted or forgetful, and frequently losing items such as keys or phones.

Other signs include being very talkative or interrupting others, feeling restless or full of energy, and making snap decisions without considering consequences.

Missed in childhood

The NHS says symptoms usually begin before the age of 12. ADHD has historically been diagnosed less often in women, partly because inattentive symptoms can be harder to identify than hyperactive behaviour.

Francis said some patients find medication helpful only temporarily.

“I’ve had numerous patients who have not found the drugs very helpful,” he told The Times. “They’ve helped a little bit in the beginning, but then they’ve come off them because ultimately they felt a bit strange on them.”

He added that many people with ADHD can work and function well, but said the UK benefits system is “very ill-equipped — and under-resourced” to deal with complex realities.

Doctors advise anyone whose symptoms affect daily life to speak with their GP about assessment and support.

