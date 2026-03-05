Leak sparks debate over how US parks present race and climate history

A trove of internal government documents has thrust the National Park Service into a contentious public debate. Critics and officials are clashing over how historical interpretation and environmental messaging should appear at some of the country’s most visited landmarks.

The material, as reported by UNILAD and Reuters, has drawn scrutiny toward the Department of the Interior over proposed changes to signs, exhibits and educational text.

It has also become part of a wider political fight over public history.

How the database surfaced

UNILAD writes that the database emerged this week after government employees shared it outside official channels, giving journalists a window into proposed edits across individual park sites.

The outlet framed the effort as aligned with President Trump’s agenda since returning to office last year, including his claim that established history can be “anti-American.”

Interior officials acknowledged the database and warned that employees “will be held accountable,” according to the outlet.

But the department disputed the conclusions being drawn, stating: “The narrative being advanced is false and these draft, deliberative internal documents are not a representation of final action taken by the department.”

What editors were asked to change

According to Reuter’s account, the database catalogues suggested revisions involving topics such as African-American history, LGBTQ issues and climate change science, with park staff and rangers spending time reviewing public-facing text.

A whistleblower who disclosed the material argued that the public should see what is being discussed, saying: “This data belongs to the American people, who need to know what is being done in their name.”

The same source linked the debate to environmental messaging and industry interests, adding: “Profiting from coal and oil is a lot easier if the impacts of fossil fuels are censored at sites like Muir Woods, Glacier, Acadia, and Everglades.”

Sites named in the leak

The report highlighted Muir Woods National Monument in California as one example. UNILAD said visitor information was altered to remove references to Native Americans who lived in the area for roughly 15,000 years before European settlement.

They also wrote that staff were instructed to remove references to William Kent’s established racist and eugenicist views from materials about the land’s former owner.

Elsewhere, the outlet noted that officials were considering a review related to Emmett Till, the Black teenager who was tortured, beaten and lynched in Mississippi after he was falsely accused of offending a white woman during the Jim Crow era.

As debate spread, some commentators invoked George Orwell’s classic novel 1984 to describe fears about rewriting history, quoting: “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command,” and: “Who controls the past… controls the future: Who controls the present controls the past.”

