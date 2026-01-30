FDA recalls Cheerios, Nutella and more over rodent waste and urine

Federal regulators have ordered a wide-ranging recall of consumer goods after unsanitary conditions were discovered at a US distribution warehouse.

Nearly 2,000 products are affected, spanning food, household and personal care categories.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, the recall followed an inspection of a warehouse operated by Gold Star Distribution, Inc. Inspectors found rodent waste, rodent urine and bird droppings in areas where products were stored.

The FDA said the affected items included food, beverages, cosmetics, over-the-counter medicines and pet food.

Brands listed in the recall include Cheerios, Pringles and Nutella.

The agency said the findings raised concerns that products stored at the facility could have been contaminated.

Recall details

The recall was initiated in December 2025 and has been classified by the FDA as a Class II recall.

This category means the products could cause temporary or medically reversible health effects, while the likelihood of serious harm is considered low.

Gold Star Distribution said the recalled products were distributed in Indiana, Minnesota and North Dakota.

Consumers in those states were advised not to use the affected items.

The FDA said no single manufacturer was responsible for the conditions identified during the inspection.

Products affected

Regulators said the size of the recall reflects the wide range of goods stored at the warehouse.

The list includes breakfast cereals, snack foods, spreads and bottled drinks, as well as toiletries, medicines and certain pet food products.

A detailed recall notice published by the FDA lists the specific products, batch information and distribution locations. Consumers were advised to destroy recalled items and request refunds directly from Gold Star Distribution.

Health risks outlined

The FDA said rodent and bird contamination can introduce harmful bacteria into food and onto packaging.

Rodent droppings and urine may carry bacteria such as Salmonella and Leptospira, while bird droppings can also harbour disease-causing microorganisms.

Salmonella infection can cause fever, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, typically appearing within one to three days. Leptospirosis, linked to rodent urine, can cause high fever, headaches and muscle pain, and may lead to organ damage in severe cases.

The FDA said anyone who believes they were exposed to contaminated products and develops symptoms should seek medical advice. Pet owners were urged to consult a veterinarian if animals consumed recalled pet food.

Gold Star Distribution said it is working with regulators to address the issues. The FDA said it will continue monitoring the situation and update recall information if needed.

