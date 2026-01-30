Over 140,000 bottles of popular multivitamin recalled nationwide

Check your supplements.

Consumers are being urged to check their supplements after a nationwide recall affecting a widely sold multivitamin.

More than 140,000 bottles are included in the recall.

Recall details

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the product affected is Mindbodygreen’s Ultimate Multivitamin+ Dietary Supplement sold in 60-count bottles.

The recall applies to bottles with UPC codes 850027975177 or 850027975429 and manufacturing dates printed between September 2021 and March 2025.

A full list of affected lot codes is available on the CPSC recall notice.

About 148,370 bottles are covered by the recall, the agency said.

Why it matters

The CPSC said the bottles do not meet federal child-resistant packaging standards required under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

Because of this defect, the packaging could allow children to access the vitamins, posing a risk of serious injury or illness if the product is ingested in large amounts.

So far, no illnesses or injuries linked to the multivitamins have been reported.

Where they were sold

The recalled multivitamins were sold through Mindbodygreen’s website between November 2021 and November 2025.

The company distributes its products nationwide, meaning customers across the U.S. could have purchased bottles included in the recall.

Federal regulators emphasized that the recall is preventative and focused solely on the packaging.

What consumers should do

Customers who have the recalled multivitamins are advised to stop using the product if children are present in or visiting the home.

The CPSC said affected consumers should store the vitamins in a secure location and contact Mindbodygreen by email at multi@mindbodygreen.com to request a replacement child-resistant cap.

Additional details and updates are available on the company’s recall information page.

Sources: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission