651,000 water bottles recalled

Consumers in parts of the Midwest are being urged to check their water supplies.

Others are reading now

Federal regulators have announced a large recall affecting hundreds of thousands of bottled water containers.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said approximately 651,148 bottles have been recalled due to what it described as “insanitary conditions.” The agency did not provide further details about the specific issue.

The recalled products were distributed to retail stores in Illinois and Wisconsin, with the possibility of additional distribution.

Brands affected

According to the FDA notice, the recall covers all codes of several Valley Springs products, including Valley Springs 100% Natural Bottled Water, Valley Springs 100% Natural Bottled Water (Fluoride) and Valley Springs Steamed Distilled Water.

Infant Water and Daisy’s Doggy Water are also included.

Also read

The products were sold in one-gallon and 2.5-gallon containers.

Recall classification

The FDA has categorized the action as a Class II recall. This designation means the product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”

No further details were provided regarding reported illnesses.

Consumers who have purchased the affected gallon or multi-gallon jugs are advised not to drink the water. The FDA recommends disposing of the product or returning it to the retailer for a possible refund.

Anyone experiencing health concerns after consuming the recalled water should seek medical advice.

Also read

For additional information, consumers can contact the FDA at 1-888-INFO-FDA (1-888-463-6332).

Sources: U.S. Food and Drug Administration.