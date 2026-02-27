Walmart recalls cheese sold nationwide

Check your fridge.

Shoppers are being urged to check their refrigerators after a recall affecting cheese sold nationwide.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall of multiple Great Value cottage cheese products due to incomplete pasteurization under state regulatory guidelines.

The affected items were sold at Walmart stores between February 17 and February 20, 2026, across more than 20 states.

States affected

According to the FDA, the recalled products were distributed in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Officials said no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

However, products that are not fully pasteurized may carry a risk of harmful bacterial contamination.

Products listed

The recall covers several varieties and sizes of Great Value cottage cheese.

Included are the 24-ounce Great Value Fat Free Small Curd Cottage Cheese – 0% Milkfat (UPC 078742373393) with best-by dates APR-01-26 and APR-03-26.

Also affected is the 24-ounce Great Value Lowfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese – 2% Milkfat (UPC 078742116730) with best-by dates APR-01-26, APR-02-26 and APR-03-26.

The 16-ounce Great Value Small Curd Cottage Cheese – 4% milkfat minimum (UPC 078742372358) marked APR-02-26 is included, along with the 24-ounce version (UPC 078742372365) dated APR-02-26 and APR-03-26.

Additionally, the 3-pound Great Value Small Curd Cottage Cheese – 4% milkfat minimum (UPC 078742147970) with best-by dates APR-01-26 and APR-02-26 is part of the recall.

What consumers should do

Customers who purchased the affected products are advised not to consume them. The FDA recommends discarding the items or returning them to Walmart for a refund.

Anyone experiencing health concerns after consuming the recalled cottage cheese should consult a healthcare provider.

Sources: U.S. Food and Drug Administration.