Russia announces surprise ceasefire to prevent nuclear accident

Fighting in southern Ukraine has repeatedly raised fears of a nuclear accident with global consequences.

Now, a new announcement from Moscow suggests a temporary pause in hostilities around Europe’s largest atomic facility.

Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom has declared a localized ceasefire near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to comments by its chief Alexei Likhachev.

Ceasefire declared

Likhachev said the pause in fighting would allow repair work to be carried out at the plant, which has been under Russian control since March 2022, weeks after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

Ukraine has not confirmed the ceasefire announcement.

If implemented, the truce would mark the fifth such arrangement around the site, previous ones having been brokered with the involvement of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Repair concerns

The Zaporizhzhia facility is among the 10 largest nuclear power plants in the world and was responsible for around 20% of Ukraine’s electricity output before the war.

Last month, repair work began on a damaged 330-kilovolt backup power line that connects the plant to the grid.

The line was disconnected on January 2 following military activity in the area. The IAEA described it as “crucial” for maintaining nuclear safety and stable operations.

Safety warnings

Since the invasion, the IAEA has repeatedly warned about the risks posed by fighting near the plant.

The agency said its on-site team had heard “a large number of explosions, including some within the vicinity of the site”.

It added: “The team… has reported multiple air raid alarms each day over the past week and was informed that a military flying object had been observed approximately 10 kilometers from the site.”

After a previous ceasefire was arranged, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said: “This temporary ceasefire, the fourth we have negotiated, demonstrates the indispensable role that we continue to play.”

The plant is currently reliant on a single 750-kilovolt main power line for external electricity supply, increasing concerns about vulnerability in the event of further disruption.

