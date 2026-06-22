3 million Americans data leaked — both addresses and license numbers

State officials strongly advise people to watch their daily bank statements closely.

We all hand over personal details just to enjoy a simple weekend outdoors.

Most people assume government systems keep that information locked away tight.

But a massive new security failure proves that even a routine permit application can leave your identity completely exposed to criminals.

Millions of permits

A relaxing trip into nature just turned into a serious digital headache for millions of people.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department suffered a massive cyberattack.

Texas Cyber Command discovered a major security failure inside the outside vendor system that processes all state hunting and fishing licenses.

According to the USA Today Network, investigators believe an unauthorized user successfully accessed the personal files of more than three million outdoor enthusiasts.

What the hackers took

The compromised digital records contain a massive trove of sensitive contact information.

The state agency reported that the stolen files could include driver license numbers, optional passport numbers, email addresses, phone numbers, and physical home addresses.

Fortunately, the worst details stayed safe.

The department confirmed that Social Security numbers, birth dates, and credit card details were not obtained. Officials also noted that the attackers did not access the records of anyone under eighteen.

Protecting your identity

To manage the overwhelming public fallout, the wildlife department is currently offering victims one full year of free credit monitoring through a company called Kroll.

Concerned individuals can call a dedicated state support line at (844) 959-7123 to verify their personal eligibility.

The strict deadline to enroll in this protection program is September 14, 2026.

Representatives are available on weekdays to guide callers through the complex recovery process and answer any lingering questions.

Locking it down

State officials strongly advise people to watch their daily bank statements closely. If any unusual activity pops up, you should report it immediately.

License holders can contact Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion directly to freeze their credit files entirely free of charge.

A temporary fraud alert adds another solid layer of protection to your personal finances.

Finally, authorities warn everyone to stay highly vigilant. Scammers will likely use the stolen emails and phone numbers to launch deceptive phishing attacks against the millions of victims.

Sources: USA Today Network