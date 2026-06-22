Trump administration dangles $1 billion grant trap for Democratic cities

Agency bosses will pick the winners directly.

Police departments rely heavily on government grants for everyday operations. Now, a massive pile of federal cash is sitting on the table, but it comes with severe strings attached.

Billions with a catch

The US Justice Department is offering nearly a billion dollars in public safety grants.

According to NPR cited by Raw Story, these funds come with a heavy condition. Local authorities must agree to work with federal immigration officers.

The Trump administration wants to pull local police deeper into border enforcement duties following operations in cities like Chicago.

Tahir Duckett from Georgetown Law pointed out the stark choice.

“They are trying to take dollars that local agencies have been depending on for years and saying, ‘Oh, well, if you want these dollars, then you need to help us out with our immigration enforcement work,'” he told the outlet.

Skipping the usual rules

Much of this cash comes from the COPS program, which has funded officer hiring for decades.

But a new fund called the Model Cities Initiative is raising alarms. It will send three hundred million dollars to just a handful of midsize cities.

Instead of using regular expert panels to review applications, agency bosses will pick the winners directly.

Amy Solomon, a former Justice Department official, highlighted the strange setup. “That is highly unusual and especially concerning, because the grants appear to be bypassing the standard competitive peer review process,” she explained to NPR.

Freezing out opponents

Any city hindering federal immigration efforts will instantly lose out. Meanwhile, places that actively help border agents will jump to the front of the line.

Critics argue this setup acts as a deliberate trap to exclude Democratic areas from getting funding.

Insha Rahman from the Vera Institute of Justice sees a clear political motive. “What’s the end result? The only cities and localities that apply are Republican-led cities,” she predicted.

A deep divide

Many police chiefs have fought against mixing local patrols with border control. Blurring lines ruins public trust and stops scared witnesses from stepping forward.

The Justice Department rejected these concerns. Officials called the complaints “ludicrous” and bragged about catching dangerous criminals.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security added a stern warning. They stated that cities refusing to help will force federal agents to take on a “more visible presence” on local streets.

Sources: NPR, Raw Story