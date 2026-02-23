A report says that Russia is secretly receiving materials from China to fuel its war efforts

Trade records and analyst estimates suggest Beijing has deepened its economic backing of Moscow as the war in Ukraine continues.

According to The Japan Times, cited by LA.LV, new data indicate that indirect supply routes are playing a growing role in sustaining Russia’s military capacity.

Transit route exposed

The Japan Times reports that Russia imported Chinese-made drones worth $125 million via Thailand during the first 11 months of 2025. That figure represents 88% of Thailand’s total drone exports over the same period and is eight times higher than a year earlier.

The newspaper cites trade statistics showing that Thailand had previously purchased roughly $186 million worth of drones from China in the same timeframe. Analysts say this pattern suggests Bangkok has become a key intermediary for goods ultimately destined for Russia, allowing shipments to move beyond the reach of Western sanctions.

Experts quoted by The Japan Times argue that continued access to Chinese dual-use components and essential raw materials is critical for Moscow’s drone production and broader war effort.

Growing alignment

The publication notes that Chinese President Xi Jinping has shown stronger backing for Russia in 2025, while European governments face increasing difficulty persuading Beijing to take a more active role in ending the conflict.

Moscow and Beijing have formalized closer ties in recent years. Following talks between the two leaders, President Vladimir Putin described bilateral relations as “self-sufficient” and said both sides would expand the use of national currencies in trade to reduce reliance on Western financial systems.

The Japan Times reports that military cooperation between the two countries has continued quietly, with tangible effects on the battlefield.

Separate journalistic investigations cited by the newspaper indicate that, between 2023 and 2024, Chinese firms supplied at least $61 million worth of components to Russian companies already under international sanctions.

Analysts told The Japan Times that if such flows persist into 2026, cooperation between Beijing and Moscow could deepen further despite mounting diplomatic pressure.

Sources: The Japan Times, LA.LV



