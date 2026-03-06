After Iran, Trump reportedly looks at other governments

Fresh questions are emerging in Washington about broader geopolitical strategy amid shifting tensions. New reporting suggests policymakers may be quietly reassessing several international relationships.

Inside the White House, attention is shifting to what could follow the recent confrontation with Iran. One of the clearest signs, according to the Latvian newspaper Latvijas Avīze, is a renewed focus on Cuba and on how far Washington is prepared to go.

US officials are not describing the issue in just one way. Depending on who is speaking, it looks like a mix of pressure, bargaining and a test of whether a weakened government can be pushed into concessions.

Cuba moves up

The Atlantic reports that Donald Trump has increasingly set his sights on Cuba. The article says he has spoken openly about wanting change there while presenting the island’s economic crisis as proof that the current system is losing ground.

That discussion is not happening in a vacuum. Trump tightened Cuba policy during his first term, and any fresh move would reopen one of the longest-running disputes in US foreign policy.

The magazine also wrote that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been speaking with Cuban officials or intermediaries about a possible arrangement. Last week, Rubio said: “The status quo in Cuba is unacceptable. Cuba needs change.”

Pressure and risk

The argument for tougher pressure comes with obvious hazards. Analysts have long warned that deep political disorder in Cuba could send large numbers of people toward the United States, potentially creating a new migration challenge for US authorities.

Another obstacle is inside Cuba itself. The Atlantic noted that after decades of tight rule, there is little visible organised opposition capable of taking over if the system suddenly weakens.

That is why some people around the administration reportedly see a negotiated formula as more realistic than a clean democratic transition.

Latvijas Avīze framed that possibility as closer to a managed power shift than a total break with the existing order.

Wider picture

Venezuela also sits in the background of these discussions. The Latvian newspaper writes that some officials see regional pressure as part of a broader strategy to squeeze governments hostile to Washington rather than topple them overnight.

Iran remains part of that same picture. ABC News journalist Jonathan Karl reported that Trump claimed Tehran had prepared assassination attempts against him, saying: “I got to him before he got to me.”

CBS News wrote that Rubio said the US operation was aimed at military targets, not the killing of a named leader.

