Alex Pretti-shooting: DHS report does not mention key argument from the Trump administration

The shooting has sparked calls for an independent investigation.

A newly disclosed federal report is raising questions about how a deadly encounter unfolded on a Minneapolis street over the weekend, CNN, POLITICO, ABC News, CBS News and NPR reports.

The document, sent to Congress, outlines what authorities say happened before and after Alex Pretti was shot and killed during a federal enforcement operation.

Early review details

According to CNN, the report from the Department of Homeland Security, investigators conducted an initial review of body-worn camera footage and Customs and Border Protection records from the scene.

The agency said it was alerting lawmakers to what it described as key facts surrounding the incident.

The report states that two federal officers discharged their weapons during the encounter. It does not say that Pretti attempted to reach for his firearm at any point – a key part of what authorities described happened prior to the shots being fired.

DHS said the shooting occurred as agents tried to take Pretti into custody, after a confrontation that escalated quickly.

Struggle and gunfire

The timeline provided to Congress says that during a struggle, “a BPA [Border Patrol Agent] yelled ‘He’s got a gun!’ multiple times.”

The report continues: “CBP [Customs and Border Protection] personnel attempted to take Pretti into custody. Pretti resisted CBP personnel’s efforts and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, a BPA yelled, ‘He’s got a gun!’ multiple times. Approximately five seconds later, a BPA discharged his CBP-issued Glock 19 and a CBPO also discharged his CBP-issued Glock 47 at Pretti.”

Officials did not specify whether both officers struck Pretti with gunfire.

Conflicting accounts

After the shooting, the report says, “a BPA advised he had possession of Pretti’s firearm,” without detailing when it was secured.

However, several civilian videos reviewed by multiple news outlets appear to show Pretti being disarmed by an officer moments before the first shot was fired.

DHS said the encounter began when agents tried to clear civilians from a roadway during nearby enforcement activity. After one woman ran to Pretti for help, agents deployed pepper spray and attempted to detain him.

The shooting has sparked calls for a full investigation, including demands from more than two dozen Republican lawmakers.

Sources: ABC News, NPR, POLITICO, CBS News, CNN