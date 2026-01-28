Milan mayor says Trump’s “militia” not welcome at Winter Olympics

Mayor calls ICE “a militia” amid Olympics row.

With preparations under way for the 2026 Winter Olympics, a dispute is emerging over security arrangements involving the United States.

Giuseppe Sala, the mayor of Milan, has sharply criticised reports that agents from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement could be deployed during the Olympics.

According to People Magazine, the agents would be tasked with helping protect the US Olympic team and American diplomats.

Sala said he does not want ICE agents operating in Milan.

He described the agency as “a militia that kills” and said its reputation makes it unsuitable for security duties during an international sporting event.

“This is a militia that kills, a militia that enters into the homes of people, signing their own permission slips,” Sala said. “It is clear they are not welcome in Milan, without a doubt.”

Democratic concerns raised

The mayor said ICE does not align with Italy’s approach to public safety. He argued that the agency does not reflect Italy’s democratic standards for maintaining order.

“I believe [ICE agents] shouldn’t come to Italy because they don’t guarantee they conform to our democratic way of ensuring security,” Sala said, adding that such agents should not cross into the country.

Other Italian officials have also expressed unease, questioning whether the presence of a US federal agency fits with Italy’s security framework.

Efforts to reassure

US and Italian authorities have sought to defuse the controversy.

They have said any ICE presence would be limited in scope and focused on safeguarding the US delegation and addressing international crime risks.

Officials stressed that ICE agents would not enforce immigration laws in Italy and that overall responsibility for Olympic security would remain with Italian authorities.

The Games are scheduled to take place in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo next February.

