A violent Russian missile and drone assault on Kyiv has killed at least eight people, damaged 28 locations, and specifically struck an ambulance substation, injuring five medics while civilians remain trapped in residential high-rises.

A massive overnight Russian ballistic missile and strike drone assault has devastated multiple neighborhoods across the Ukrainian capital. The multi-wave attack targeted dozens of civilian sites and left a growing toll of casualties in its wake. According to a developing report by United24 Media, the early morning bombardment deliberately struck an ambulance substation and densely populated residential areas.

Local authorities confirmed that at least eight people were killed during the relentless overnight shelling. Furthermore, at least 25 other citizens sustained various injuries and required immediate hospitalization. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko stated that the casualties include children who were caught in the crossfire of the aerial assault.

Emergency services are working rapidly across the capital to manage the volatile and evolving situation. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, condemned the strikes as a deliberate attempt to terrorize civilians. He noted that rescue teams are prioritizing life-saving operations as additional casualty reports continue to emerge.

Widespread destruction across residential sectors

The heavy bombardment damaged at least 28 separate locations throughout the capital city. These targeted sites primarily consist of high-rise residential buildings and essential civilian infrastructure facilities. The sheer scale of the structural damage has severely complicated early morning rescue efforts.

A direct missile strike in the Darnytskyi district completely compromised a nine-story apartment complex. The explosive blast caused extensive structural damage from the first through the sixth floors of the building. Multiple residents remain trapped inside the partially collapsed ruins as firefighters work to extinguish active blazes.

Another high-rise building in a neighboring district suffered a direct hit to its roof. The resulting debris rained down on surrounding streets, crushing parked vehicles and blocking key transit routes. Structural engineers are currently assessing the stability of these compromised buildings to prevent further collapses.

Medical infrastructure and emergency workers targeted

The Russian aerial assault directly struck an ambulance substation located within the Shevchenkivskyi district. This deliberate strike on medical infrastructure resulted in severe injuries to five dedicated substation workers. The wounded personnel specifically include emergency medics and ambulance drivers who were preparing to respond to other blast sites.

Medical teams operating on-site reported that one paramedic remains in critical condition following the blast. The remaining injured first responders are currently receiving urgent treatment in various Kyiv hospitals. This targeted strike has temporarily reduced the local capacity to deploy emergency medical transport.

The international community continues to monitor the mounting toll of Russia’s campaign against non-combatants. Local officials reiterate that targeting medical facilities constitutes a severe violation of international humanitarian law. Despite these severe challenges, emergency crews refuse to halt their critical search and rescue operations.