Americans told to stay indoors after cartel leader killed

American officials have issued urgent guidance for travelers in several Mexican states following a surge in violence.

The U.S. Department of State on Feb. 22 advised Americans in parts of Mexico to remain indoors until further notice.

The warning applies to the state of Jalisco, home to tourist destinations such as Puerto Vallarta, Chapala and Guadalajara, as well as Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero and Nuevo Leon.

“Due to ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, U.S. citizens in the named locations should shelter in place until further notice,” the department said.

Violence erupts

According to a press release from Mexico’s Ministry of National Defense, the Mexican military launched an operation the same day against the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG.

The ministry said troops were attacked during the operation and returned fire.

Authorities reported that Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, identified as the head of the organization, was killed, along with six other cartel members. Three members of the military were injured.

In a post on X, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro said the operation sparked unrest across the region, with vehicles set ablaze and roads blocked “with the aim of hindering the actions of the authorities.”

Precautionary measures

The State Department also urged U.S. citizens to “avoid areas around law enforcement activity,” “avoid crowds” and “seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements.”

Navarro said he was coordinating with multiple levels of government and had activated a “code red” to protect residents. He later announced that major public events in the state were canceled and that in-person classes would be suspended statewide on Feb. 23.

Mexico’s Security Cabinet said in a post on X that roughly 20 state-owned banks were damaged during the violence.

