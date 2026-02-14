Andrew ‘Yet to Repay’ £12m Royal Loan, Report Claims

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was reportedly given millions by senior members of the Royal Family to resolve a civil sexual assault case — and has not repaid the money.

According to The Express, the former duke relied on financial support from his mother, father and brother to fund the 2022 settlement with Virginia Giuffre.

Sources cited by the paper claim he received £7 million from the late Queen Elizabeth II, £3 million from Prince Philip’s estate and £1.5 million from then-Prince Charles.

Settlement funding

Ms Giuffre alleged that she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions, including when she was 17. He has consistently denied the allegations and said he had never met her.

Despite those denials, the civil case in the United States was settled for an undisclosed sum. Reports at the time indicated the payment ran into millions of pounds.

A source told The Sun: “Andrew’s not paid back a penny.”

They added: “As far as anyone knows, he still has not repaid a single penny of the millions he borrowed.

“The money from the Royal Family bought her silence, but denied Virginia Giuffre her day in court and the chance to openly challenge his account of what happened.”

Ongoing scrutiny

The Express reported that the financial backing was seen by some as an attempt to draw a line under the controversy before the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

However, attention on Andrew’s past links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has continued. A recent release of documents by the US Department of Justice has led to a police assessment in the UK.

Thames Valley Police said this week that discussions had taken place with specialist prosecutors at the Crown Prosecution Service regarding allegations Andrew shared confidential material from his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

The force said: “While we cannot provide timescales over when a decision as to whether a criminal investigation will be opened, we can assure you that Thames Valley Police is making progress as quickly as possible.”

Royal consequences

Following sustained controversy, Andrew stepped back from public duties and was later stripped of his honorary military roles and royal patronages. He no longer uses the style of His Royal Highness in an official capacity.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace said it would “stand ready to support” police if asked in relation to the latest claims.

