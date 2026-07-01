Dagens.com
Homepage News AOC doesn’t rule out 2028 presidential run: ‘That’s what I’d...

AOC doesn’t rule out 2028 presidential run: ‘That’s what I’d say’

Kathrine Frich Kathrine Frich
Follow dagens.com on Google
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Maxim Elramsisy / Shutterstock.com

The progressive lawmaker did not dismiss the idea of a future run.

Others are reading now

Trump’s Iran war costs American households over $1,000

JD Vance dismisses Gavin Newsom — says AOC is ultimate presidential frontrunner

A future race for the White House is already generating intense speculation among political heavyweights.

Long-term forecasting often forces potential contenders to address their ambitions much earlier than planned.

A casual comment can suddenly put a prominent figure right under the microscope.

Leaving the door open

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has refused to rule out a potential 2028 presidential run following a bold public prediction by a prominent political rival.

Also read

General Motors hits the brakes on massive electric truck rollout

Trump presents himself as a peacemaker: Opens the door to a Russia visit

The high-profile progressive lawmaker gave a telling response when questioned about her future.

Reporters caught up with Ocasio-Cortez to ask about comments made by Vice President JD Vance, who suggested she would lead her party into the next national election, according to the Irish Star.

A journalist asked the congresswoman directly how she felt about the Vice President naming her as the top choice for the nomination.

A smiling response

The progressive lawmaker did not dismiss the idea of a future run. Instead, she took a moment to think, smiled at the gathered press, and offered a cheeky reply.

“I hope he is, that’s what I’d say,” Ocasio-Cortez told the reporters.

Her playful response comes at a time when the progressive wing of the party is experiencing a surge in momentum. Following a massive mayoral victory by Zohran Mamdani in New York, democratic socialists have successfully secured a string of recent primary victories.

Sources: Irish Star

This article is made and published by Kathrine Frich, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

California farmers forced to destroy 420,000 peach trees after factory closures

Conservatives turn on Trump over Iran and Israel

Trump plans talks with King Charles during Washington visit

Ads by MGDK