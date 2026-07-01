AOC doesn’t rule out 2028 presidential run: ‘That’s what I’d say’

The progressive lawmaker did not dismiss the idea of a future run.

A future race for the White House is already generating intense speculation among political heavyweights.

Long-term forecasting often forces potential contenders to address their ambitions much earlier than planned.

A casual comment can suddenly put a prominent figure right under the microscope.

Leaving the door open

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has refused to rule out a potential 2028 presidential run following a bold public prediction by a prominent political rival.

The high-profile progressive lawmaker gave a telling response when questioned about her future.

Reporters caught up with Ocasio-Cortez to ask about comments made by Vice President JD Vance, who suggested she would lead her party into the next national election, according to the Irish Star.

A journalist asked the congresswoman directly how she felt about the Vice President naming her as the top choice for the nomination.

A smiling response

The progressive lawmaker did not dismiss the idea of a future run. Instead, she took a moment to think, smiled at the gathered press, and offered a cheeky reply.

“I hope he is, that’s what I’d say,” Ocasio-Cortez told the reporters.

Her playful response comes at a time when the progressive wing of the party is experiencing a surge in momentum. Following a massive mayoral victory by Zohran Mamdani in New York, democratic socialists have successfully secured a string of recent primary victories.

Sources: Irish Star