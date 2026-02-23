Armed man shot dead near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

An armed man was shot dead by US Secret Service agents after entering the secured perimeter of Donald Trump’s Florida residence early on 22 February.

Authorities said the incident occurred while the president was in Washington, DC, and no protected individuals were present at the property, reports LADbible.



Confrontation overnight

According to the BBC, the shooting happened at about 1:30am local time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. Officials said the man, believed to be in his 20s, was seen carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a can of fuel.

The Secret Service said agents ordered him to drop the items. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw stated that after being told to “drop the items,” the suspect placed the fuel can down but “raised the shotgun to a shooting position.”

Agents then opened fire to “neutralise the threat,” authorities said. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Investigation underway

The FBI, the US Secret Service and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are jointly investigating the shooting. Officials confirmed that no law enforcement personnel were injured.

Two Secret Service agents involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in fatal shootings.

Sheriff Bradshaw said there is “a lot more investigation to be done,” including determining how many shots were fired and whether the suspect’s weapon was loaded. The FBI has asked anyone with information to come forward.

Previous threats

Trump has previously been the target of armed incidents. During a 2024 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a gunman opened fire and was later identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was shot dead at the scene.

In a separate case months later, Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested after being spotted with a firearm near a golf course where Trump was present. He was later sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Authorities have not indicated any link between those incidents and the latest shooting in Florida.

