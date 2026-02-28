Big metal company fallen into administration 

A long-established metal treatment company in West Yorkshire has entered administration, according to an official notice. The move affects a business whose team collectively holds more than 70 years of industry experience.

The development was confirmed in a filing published in the London Gazette, reports the Express.

Administrators appointed

MTE Heat Treatment, based in Slaithwaite near Huddersfield, formally appointed administrators on Tuesday, February 24.

Lee Van Lockwood and Gareth Harris of RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP have been named as joint administrators to oversee the process.

Administration allows an external specialist to take control of a company in financial distress, with the aim of restructuring or finding a buyer, rather than immediately winding it up.

Companies typically take this step when they are unable to meet debt obligations. MTE Heat Treatment has not issued a public statement regarding the appointment.

Specialist services

The company operates from a 30,000-square-foot site at the Spa Fields Industrial Estate, just off Manchester Road.

It provides heat treatment services designed to enhance the strength and durability of industrial metal components. On its website, the firm describes itself as “the ultimate destination for your geared and splined components”, comparing its processes to spa-style care for metals.

The business also promotes its use of “cutting-edge machinery” and a commitment to “top-notch quality” across projects.

Company background

Founded in 2009 under the name Meltham Thermal Engineers Ltd, the company rebranded to MTE Heat Treatment in 2016 following a move to a purpose-built facility.

Its clients span sectors including automation, engineering and manufacturing. The most recent accounts available show 38 employees in 2024, though updated staffing figures have not yet been published.

In 2023, senior managers Ben Redfearn and Jason Beaumont acquired the business from previous owners Geoff Windas and Nigel Dyson.

“From automotive to marine, energy to precision engineering, we’ve got a diverse clientele covered,” the company says. “Whatever your industry, we’re dedicated to delivering excellence with every project.”

The collapse comes amid broader pressures in parts of the UK’s industrial and construction supply chains, with several comparable firms also entering administration in recent months.

