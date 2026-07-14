Brace yourselves: Trump plans Thursday address to the nation

He is reportedly going to talk about newly declassified intelligence and voting machine vulnerabilites.

President Donald Trump plans to deliver a televised address on Thursday night, but he has not disclosed what he is going to talk about.

Screenshot, @realDonaldTrump / Truth Social

However, an administration official told Reuters the speech will focus on newly declassified intelligence and voting machine vulnerabilities.

MS Now first reported the planned address, which comes as both parties prepare for crucial midterm elections.

Critics worry the president will use the platform to repeat his previous claims about the 2020 election, potentially dividing the country even further.

In June, an Economist/YouGov poll showed that roughly one in four Americans believe the 2020 election was rigged, but there is a huge partisan divide.

While 9% of Democrats believe it, half of Republican voters support the claim.

Courts and audits found no proof of fraud in that election. Local officials and a federal cybersecurity watchdog even called the election “the most secure in American history.”

The machine debate

Election officials remain confident. They say no evidence shows foreign hacks ever changed past tallies. Even so, the administration has spent over a year trying to increase federal oversight of election administration.

Behind the scenes, the White House is delaying a key security report. Before resigning from her post last month, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard finished drafting the critical document.

Sources told Reuters her report outlines machine vulnerabilities and suggests updating software as a safeguard.

A new investigation

To fill her vacant position, Trump tapped Bill Pulte to serve as the interim replacement. He has already authorized Pulte to declassify 2020 election files.

A new White House task force is also quietly investigating the 2020 election. Journalist John Solomon is reportedly helping them.

Solomon has specifically requested records from a 2021 intelligence assessment. That original report concluded that no foreign actor successfully altered “any technical aspect” of the balloting. Still, it did find that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence campaigns to help Trump.