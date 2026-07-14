Dagens.com
Homepage News Brace yourselves: Trump plans Thursday address to the nation

Brace yourselves: Trump plans Thursday address to the nation

Jens Asbjørn Bøgen Jens Asbjørn Bøgen
Follow dagens.com on Google
Donald Trump
The White House / Wiki Commons

He is reportedly going to talk about newly declassified intelligence and voting machine vulnerabilites.

Others are reading now

Warren Buffett cuts ties with Gates Foundation after Epstein revelations

Drill, baby, drill: Trump just opened land sacred to Native Americans to mining and drilling

President Donald Trump plans to deliver a televised address on Thursday night, but he has not disclosed what he is going to talk about.

Truth Social, Donald Trump, screenshot
Screenshot, @realDonaldTrump / Truth Social

However, an administration official told Reuters the speech will focus on newly declassified intelligence and voting machine vulnerabilities.

MS Now first reported the planned address, which comes as both parties prepare for crucial midterm elections.

Critics worry the president will use the platform to repeat his previous claims about the 2020 election, potentially dividing the country even further.

Also read

Russia Builds Massive New Military Base Near NATO Border

General Motors hits the brakes on massive electric truck rollout

In June, an Economist/YouGov poll showed that roughly one in four Americans believe the 2020 election was rigged, but there is a huge partisan divide.

While 9% of Democrats believe it, half of Republican voters support the claim.

Courts and audits found no proof of fraud in that election. Local officials and a federal cybersecurity watchdog even called the election “the most secure in American history.”

The machine debate

Election officials remain confident. They say no evidence shows foreign hacks ever changed past tallies. Even so, the administration has spent over a year trying to increase federal oversight of election administration.

Behind the scenes, the White House is delaying a key security report. Before resigning from her post last month, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard finished drafting the critical document.

Sources told Reuters her report outlines machine vulnerabilities and suggests updating software as a safeguard.

A new investigation

To fill her vacant position, Trump tapped Bill Pulte to serve as the interim replacement. He has already authorized Pulte to declassify 2020 election files.

A new White House task force is also quietly investigating the 2020 election. Journalist John Solomon is reportedly helping them.

Solomon has specifically requested records from a 2021 intelligence assessment. That original report concluded that no foreign actor successfully altered “any technical aspect” of the balloting. Still, it did find that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence campaigns to help Trump.

This article is made and published by Jens Asbjørn Bogen, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

Trump presents himself as a peacemaker: Opens the door to a Russia visit

California farmers forced to destroy 420,000 peach trees after factory closures

Conservatives turn on Trump over Iran and Israel

Ads by MGDK