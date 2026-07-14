Trump reportedly unaware his China tariffs had reached 145%

Decisions about tariffs often have consequences that reach far beyond politics.

Tariffs have become one of the biggest tools used by governments during trade disputes. They can affect prices, businesses, financial markets, and relations between major economies.

Reacted with surprise

A new book claims President Donald Trump was surprised when he learned how high tariffs on Chinese imports had risen after his trade measures took effect in April 2025, according to IrishStar.

The claim comes from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman and journalist Jonathan Swan in their book about Trump’s second administration. Haberman also discussed the story during an appearance on the Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso podcast while promoting the book.

According to Haberman, Trump did not realize that tariffs on some Chinese imports had climbed to 145 percent. She said he reacted with surprise after learning the figure.

Podcast host Sam Fragoso asked whether Trump was shocked by numbers created by his own administration. Haberman replied that this was correct.

The tariffs were introduced as part of Trump’s so-called Liberation Day trade policy. The measures placed a 10 percent tariff on imports from many countries, while tariffs on Chinese goods later rose much higher as the trade dispute continued.

The announcement shook financial markets. Stocks and bonds fell sharply. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped to its lowest level since 2020 as investors reacted to concerns about the growing trade conflict.

Supported tariffs for decades

Haberman also claimed that some decisions on tariffs were driven more by Trump’s instincts than by detailed economic planning. She said there was no fixed formula behind every tariff increase. According to her account, Trump sometimes suggested tariff levels during conversations without relying on detailed calculations.

She added that Trump had supported tariffs for decades because he believed they were an effective trade tool. Haberman said his advisers, including Peter Navarro, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, presented information that questioned parts of the policy. She wrote that Trump chose to continue with his plans despite those concerns.

The book also includes other stories about life inside the White House during Trump’s second term. Those accounts describe the president’s personal routines and relationships with staff. The White House has not publicly responded to the specific claims discussed by Haberman in the podcast.