Camping trip tragedy: Teenage boy found dead in national park

Police have moved into the formal investigation phase following the death of a teenage boy in the Blue Mountains National Park, with authorities confirming the matter will be examined by the Coroner.

Others are reading now

Officials said emergency operations have now concluded and attention has shifted to determining how the 16-year-old died.

New South Wales Police said the teenager’s body was recovered on Thursday in a remote section of the park west of Sydney, Mirror reports

What happens next

Police said a post-mortem examination will be conducted in the coming days to establish the cause of death.

A report will then be prepared for the Coroner, who will assess the findings and determine whether further inquiry is required.

No suspicious circumstances have been outlined, and police said no additional information is available at this stage, the Express reports.

Also read

Recovery operation

Authorities confirmed the boy was found in a creek in the Blue Gum Forest area, after specialist police and emergency services were deployed to the national park.

Once the recovery was completed, police said the search operation was stood down.

Brief background

Police said the teenager had been camping in the area with another youth earlier in the week before the pair became separated.

A distress signal later triggered a coordinated response, during which the second boy was found safe.

The circumstances leading up to the teenager’s death remain under investigation.

Also read

Sources: New South Wales Police, The Express