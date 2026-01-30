Mississippi Considers Statewide Ban on Cellphones in Classrooms

Many schools across the country are struggling with the same question. How much phone use should be allowed during the school day?

Teachers say students are more distracted than ever. Parents want their kids reachable. Lawmakers hear both sides. The pressure to make a decision keeps growing as concerns about youth mental health and classroom engagement continue to rise. This tension has led to a new push in Mississippi to set clear rules for every district.

Mental Health Concerns

The House Education Committee passed a bill on Wednesday that would require local school boards to create policies restricting or banning cellphone use during the school day, according to AP. A similar bill already passed the Senate Education Committee last week. Lawmakers believe this gives the effort a strong chance of becoming law.

Rep. Sam Creekmore from New Albany said earlier attempts failed. He thinks this year will be different. He worries about how much time students spend on their phones and how that affects their well-being. Mental health concerns among teenagers have grown sharply since the early 2010s. This rise happened at the same time smartphones became common.

Many states have already acted. At least 33 states and Washington, D.C. require schools to limit or ban phones. Mississippi debated a similar measure last year. It died in session. Even so, many districts took action on their own.

Improved Engagement

One example is Marshall County. In 2024, the district required students to lock their phones in sealed pouches during the day. Afterward, 88 percent of teachers said student engagement improved. Jackson Public Schools reported similar results after tightening its rules. Teachers there say classroom behavior improved and students focus more easily.

Research in Florida shows that test scores went up after that state introduced a phone ban. Attendance improved too. Some schools saw more discipline issues early on, mostly due to students adjusting to the new rules.

Parents still have concerns. Many fear losing the ability to reach their children in an emergency. Experts say schools already have systems to communicate with parents when needed. Teachers tell researchers they enjoy seeing students talk, focus, and connect with each other again.

Supporters of the bill believe stronger phone limits will help students learn and reduce stress at school. They argue that classrooms should feel safe and steady. They say removing constant phone access helps students settle into that environment.

