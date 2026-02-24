Canadians boycott U.S. as travel hits lowest level since Covid

Canadians appear to be sending a message at the border.

For decades, the United States and Canada have been seen as close allies with intertwined economies.

But lately, trouble has been brewing in paradise.

Tariffs, political jabs and talk of annexation have strained what was once an easy relationship.

Now, it appears Canadians may be responding in a way Washington can measure, by simply staying away.

Nearly 19% drop in car crossings

According to the data, just over 18 million Canadian personal vehicles entered the United States in 2025.

That represents an 18.8 percent drop compared to the more than 26 million vehicle crossings recorded the year before.

Personal vehicles remain the primary way Canadians enter the U.S. by land. But the sharp decline indicates many are choosing to stay home.

Statistics Canada data reinforces the trend.

Canadian resident return trips by automobile fell 30.2 percent in December 2025 compared with the same month a year earlier, dropping to 1.5 million trips. More than two thirds of those were same-day visits.

Air and bus travel also down

The slowdown was not limited to drivers.

Canadian resident return trips by air from the United States fell 11 percent year over year in December, landing at 718,400 trips.

Bus traffic across the northern border declined 14.6 percent compared to 2024, while truck traffic fell 5.1 percent, with nearly every major crossing reporting lower numbers.

Pedestrian crossings from Canada into the U.S. also dropped 15.4 percent overall.

The only notable exception was the Buffalo Niagara Falls port, which saw a 54 percent spike in foot traffic while other ports declined.

Overseas travel rises instead

Interestingly, while travel to the United States declined, Canadians appeared more willing to travel elsewhere.

Return trips by Canadian residents arriving by air from overseas countries rose 13.3 percent compared with December 2024, reaching 1.2 million.

The shift suggests some Canadians may be redirecting travel plans away from the U.S. amid political and economic tensions.

With tariffs still in place and relations strained, the numbers indicate the economic consequences of the trade dispute may be hitting more than just supply chains. They are now visible at the border itself.

Sources: U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics; Statistics Canada; Global News