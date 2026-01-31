Carol Kirkwood to leave BBC after 25 years with heartfelt farewell

For a generation of viewers, Carol Kirkwood has been a constant presence on early-morning television, guiding audiences through the day’s forecasts with a familiar calm. Her work on BBC Breakfast helped make her one of the broadcaster’s most recognisable faces.

Now, after more than two decades at the corporation, she has confirmed she is stepping away.

A familiar face

Carol Kirkwood joined the BBC in 1998 and went on to become the main weather presenter on BBC Breakfast in 2010. Her role took her across the UK, broadcasting from major events including Wimbledon, the Chelsea Flower Show and royal occasions.

Over the years, she also became known beyond forecasting. In 2015, she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, reaching week eight with professional partner Pasha Kovalev.

Her work has been recognised with multiple Television and Radio Industries Club Awards for Best TV Weather Presenter.

Announcement made

According to The Express, Kirkwood, now 63, will leave the BBC in April. In an emotional statement, she said the decision had taken time to reach.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision to make, but it feels like the right moment to step away,” she said. “I’ll carry with me the most wonderful memories.”

She described her time forecasting for viewers as an “absolute privilege” and said she had “loved every minute” of her career at the BBC.

Looking back

Reflecting on her colleagues, she said: “My job is something I’ve never taken for granted and I’ve loved every minute. From early starts and all manner of forecasts, I’ve shared it with incredible colleagues at BBC Breakfast, BBC Weather and programmes across the BBC.”

She added: “I’d like to thank them for their support and friendship which has meant the world.”

Audience and BBC reaction

Kirkwood also addressed viewers directly. “To those watching and listening at home – thank you for all the kindness you have shown me over the years, being part of your mornings has been a joy,” she said.

Jonathan Munro, interim chief executive of BBC News, praised her contribution, saying she had made an “exceptional” impact and would be “greatly missed” across the corporation.

