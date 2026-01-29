Charlie Kirk’s “Turning Points” plans to counter Super Bowl Halftime Show with a show of its own

But they have yet to announce any artists.

The Super Bowl is considered the world’s biggest one-day sports event, and across the world, hundreds of millions of people will tune in to watch the game — and, in particular, the legendary Super Bowl Halftime Show.

This year’s halftime show will be headlined by the Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, and before the game, the punk rock legends Green Day will take the stage to get the stadium hyped.

But the Super Bowl Halftime Show will get a rival this year: Turning Point USA, the organization created by Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in 2025, has announced that it will stage a competing halftime show.

Why? Because of who is performing at the Super Bowl.

Backlash builds

Turning Point USA said it will host an “All-American Halftime Show” during the 2025 Super Bowl, positioning it as an alternative to the NFL’s official performance.

According to the conservative organization, the plan to host an “All-American Halftime Show” is a response to backlash over the NFL’s decision to book Bad Bunny.

The NFL faced criticism from some conservative fans after confirming the Spanish-speaking artist for the halftime show.

Super Bowl LX is scheduled for Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where the Seattle Seahawks will play the New England Patriots.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the criticism in October, saying the league would not reconsider its choice. “He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world,” Goodell said. “That’s what we try to achieve. It’s carefully thought through. I don’t think we’ve ever selected an artist without some blowback or criticism.”

An alternative show

Turning Point USA announced on X on Oct. 9 that it would stream its own show at the same time as the official halftime performance. The group is now led by Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk.

Despite the Super Bowl taking place next weekend, the organization has not disclosed a venue or lineup. Its website says the stream will be available on platforms including Daily Wire+ and Real America’s Voice.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has previously drawn criticism from conservatives after declining to tour in the U.S., citing concerns that ICE agents could target his concerts.

Sources: NFL statements, Turning Point USA announcements, The Daily Express US, Huffpost, Taste Of Country