Charlie Puth neglects Denmark a Full Concert on World Tour

Charlie Puth is taking his world tour across major arenas, but Denmark is missing from the list.

Expectations were high when Charlie Puth officially announced his 2026 world tour earlier this year.

Danish fans followed the rollout closely and with great anticipation, hoping that this time there would be a major standalone concert on home soil.

But the initial excitement quickly turned into noticeable disappointment.

Only a Festival Stop

Out of the 48 countries listed on the extensive tour schedule, Denmark stands out as the only one not receiving a standalone arena or headline concert. Instead, Puth is currently set to perform at the Tinderbox festival.

In practical terms, this means Danish fans will not get the full-length concert experience that many had expected and looked forward to when the tour was first revealed.

Tinderbox is, of course, a well-established and popular festival within the Danish music scene, held annually on the island of Fyn.

It primarily attracts a younger audience and traditionally presents a broad mix of international headliners and Danish artists across several stages.

This year 2026, Tinderbox also has a strong lineup of names but they are mostly consisting of danish or northen names.

The only other big international name set to play at TinderBox is Pitbull, which makes Puth the ultimate biggest and most hyped performer. This raises eyebrows with fans already.

Shorter Set Time

However, the festival format itself is part of the ongoing criticism among fans. At Tinderbox, artists share the stage with numerous other performers, and set times are typically much shorter than what audiences would experience at a regular solo concert.

A festival performance often lasts around 30 minutes before the next act takes over the stage. For fans who had hoped for an entire evening dedicated exclusively to Puth’s catalogue and stage production, that understandably feels somewhat insufficient.

The exact reason Denmark has only been allocated a festival stop has not been officially announced or explained by the tour organizers.

Some observers point to the country’s size as a possible factor, noting that Denmark is a relatively small market compared to many of the other destinations included on the global tour.

Feeling Overlooked

The situation inevitably brings back memories of previous tours where international artists made similar decisions regarding Denmark.

When Ava Max toured back in 2023, she also visited Denmark through a festival appearance rather than scheduling a standalone headline concert.

For many fans, this pattern creates a growing sense of being given lower priority than larger European markets.

For some, it also raises eyebrows because Denmark is home to the Royal Arena, a large indoor venue capable of hosting up to 17,000 concertgoers.

That fact leaves even more question marks when considering the many major tours that passed through the arena in 2025.

Several industry watchers point out that major international artists have previously experienced significant success in Denmark.

2025 were a succes

In 2025, Sabrina Carpenter performed two concerts at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, both of which sold out quickly. Ed Sheeran opted for an even larger outdoor venue in the capital, also meeting overwhelming demand.

As early as 2024, Niall Horan performed at Royal Arena during his world tour, delivering a sold-out show. Even in 2026, Royal Arena continues to present a strong lineup of international artists who have chosen Denmark as a tour stop, with tickets already available for several major shows.

Well-known names such as Conan Gray, Scarlet Pleasure, 5 Seconds of Summer and even the legendary Hans Zimmer are all set to perform. Zimmer will play some of his most iconic tracks in what is already a sold-out concert.

This ongoing momentum at one of the country’s largest venues only adds to the confusion surrounding the decision not to grant Denmark a standalone or headline show on Puth’s tour.

Against that backdrop, some fans are now asking: Why not invest in Denmark when the interest so clearly appears to be there?

Fans now hope to hear from Puth and his team as to why they have chosen this path, particularly at a time when demand in Denmark appears strong not only for the biggest global names, but also for smaller and emerging artists.

For many, the issue is not only about the length of the set, but also about feeling acknowledged and taken seriously as an audience.

Sources: CharliePuth.com