The midterms could be “the end of Trump’s presidency,” Mike Johnson says

Johnson said, Trump needs four years to “fix the mess”.

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past year, you might want to know that the U.S. midterms are scheduled to take place in November 2026.

It will be the first voters’ verdict on Donald Trump’s second term as president, and multiple polls show the Republican Party at risk of losing control of the House of Representatives.

During Trump’s first term as president, the midterms turned out to be what has since been characterized as a “Blue Wave,” with a final result of a 41-seat net gain in favor of the Democrats.

The Senate remained under Republican control.

Dire warning from House Speaker

If the polls prove right when the votes are counted in November 2026, it could effectively be the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson told the conservative news outlet Newsmax.

“If we lost the midterms — heaven forbid, if we lost the majority in the House — it would be the end of the Trump presidency in a real sense,” he said.

Trump warns of impeachment

In early January 2026, Donald Trump said that he would be impeached if the Republicans lose the midterms.

“You got to win the midterms, because if we don’t win the midterms, it’s just going to be — I mean, they’ll find a reason to impeach me,” Trump said in a speech at a House Republican policy retreat.

Donald Trump has already been impeached twice. The first time was in December 2019, when he was accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The second time was on January 13, 2021, a week after the Capitol riot, when he was accused of incitement of insurrection.

Both impeachments ended with Trump being acquitted in the Senate.

Sources: Newsmax, CNN, The Guardian, Financial Times, AP