Chinese mystery spacecraft: “Could be a very small spy satellite”

A mysterious object released from China’s secretive Shenlong space plane has been detected by a US tracking company. According to reports, its purpose remains unknown.

A mysterious object has been detected after separating from one of China’s secretive reusable space planes, prompting renewed speculation about Beijing’s military and space ambitions.

According to The Daily Express, the object was identified by a US space-tracking company, though its purpose remains unknown.

Object detected

LeoLabs, a US-based space surveillance firm, said it detected the unidentified object near China’s Shenlong reusable space plane on June 22.

According to The Daily Express, the company concluded with “high confidence” that the object had been released by the spacecraft after tracking it through its global radar network.

LeoLabs said the activity was consistent with similar deployments during previous Shenlong missions.

Secretive mission

China launched the reusable spacecraft aboard a Long March 2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in February.

The mission’s objectives were not disclosed publicly, continuing the secrecy that has surrounded the program since its inception.

According to The Daily Express, no official images of the spacecraft have been released, leaving experts to rely on observations from ground-based telescopes.

Experts weigh in

Professor Jonathan McDowell of the Durham University Space Research Centre told The Daily Express that the object has also been catalogued by the US Space Force.

“It’s hard to say at the moment, it might just be a cubesat… but it could be a very small spy satellite,” he said.

He added that objects released during previous Shenlong missions generally did not perform unusual maneuvers.

Questions remain

The Shenlong space plane has attracted attention in recent years after releasing small satellites and conducting close-proximity operations with other objects in orbit.

According to The Daily Express, analysts believe such activities could be linked to technology testing, although some observers have raised questions about potential military applications.

Sources: The Daily Express