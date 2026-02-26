Cuba kills four on American speedboat after alleged “infiltration” attempt

According to the official statement, the passengers of the boat started shooting at the Cuban border patrol.

A deadly confrontation at sea has added fresh strain to relations between Havana and Washington.

As reported by CNN, AP and other outlets, Cuban authorities say their forces opened fire after coming under attack from a speedboat that entered the island’s territorial waters, leaving four people dead.

Deadly sea clash

Cuba’s interior ministry said border guard units intercepted a Florida-registered vessel near Falcones Cay in Villa Clara province, roughly 100 miles from the US coast.

According to the ministry, one person aboard the boat fired at Cuban officers, injuring the commander of the patrol craft. Cuban forces responded with gunfire.

Four people on the speedboat were killed. Six others were wounded, detained and are receiving medical treatment, the statement said.

Alleged infiltration

Officials in Havana described the group as Cuban residents of the United States who were carrying assault rifles, handguns and Molotov cocktails.

They “intended to carry out an infiltration for terrorist purposes,” the ministry said in a subsequent statement, adding that two of the survivors were previously wanted in Cuba on terrorism charges.

Authorities also reported the arrest of another suspect sent from the US to “facilitate the reception of the armed infiltration,” who they said had confessed.

Washington reacts

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the vessel was not linked to any US government mission.

Speaking during a visit to Saint Kitts and Nevis, he noted the US embassy in Havana was gathering information.

“We’re going to find out exactly what happened here and then we’ll respond accordingly,” Rubio said according to CNN. “Suffice it to say, it is highly unusual to see shootouts on open sea like that.”

Florida officials, including Attorney General James Uthmeier and several Republican lawmakers, called for an investigation and accountability.

Rising tensions

The incident comes amid renewed friction between the two countries. The Trump administration has tightened pressure on Havana, restricting oil flows and signaling support for political change on the island.

The United Nations has warned of severe economic hardship in Cuba, where large numbers have left for the United States in recent years, often attempting dangerous sea crossings.

Cuban authorities say they intercepted 13 US speedboats in 2022 over alleged human trafficking. Deadly exchanges, however, remain rare.

Sources: CNN, AP, statements from Cuba’s interior ministry, US State Department.