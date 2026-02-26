Russia fines Google 22 million rubles over VPN apps

Russia has imposed a financial penalty on Google as authorities continue to tighten oversight of online content.

The move reflects Moscow’s broader efforts to restrict access to digital tools that allow users to bypass state controls.

A Russian court has fined Google more than 22 million rubles, or about $288,000, for distributing virtual private network services through its Google Play store.

According to Reuters, Russian officials argue that VPN applications enable users to circumvent government-imposed restrictions and access foreign platforms and content that have been blocked or limited inside the country.

Court decision

The ruling is part of a wider campaign by Russian authorities to regulate technology companies operating within its borders.

VPN services are widely used around the world to enhance online privacy and secure internet connections. In Russia, however, regulators have increasingly targeted such services, saying they undermine restrictions on certain websites and online platforms.

Broader controls

Reuters reports that the fine comes amid sustained efforts by Moscow to strengthen control over the domestic internet, particularly during ongoing geopolitical tensions.

In recent years, Russia has introduced multiple measures aimed at limiting access to foreign social media networks and independent information sources.

The latest action signals that international technology firms may continue to face penalties if they fail to comply with Russian regulations governing digital distribution and online content.

