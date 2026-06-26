Dangerous escalation: Trump sends nuclear warning to Iran

The US president has delivered a serious warning.

Donald Trump has delivered one of his strongest warnings yet about Iran’s nuclear ambitions, arguing that the country would have wasted no time using a nuclear weapon if it had ever obtained one.

His remarks come as Washington and Tehran continue working toward a long-term peace agreement following months of conflict that reshaped the Middle East and disrupted global trade.

Trump defends military action

Speaking about the war and the ongoing negotiations, Trump argued that military action had been unavoidable because of the perceived threat posed by Iran’s nuclear program.

“We had to act against Iran because its possession of a nuclear weapon means the demise of Israel and the Middle East and endangering the world,” Trump said according to Express.

He also insisted that the latest agreement removes that possibility entirely.

“Iran will not possess nuclear weapons and has agreed to that 100%,” he said.

Trump then issued his starkest warning, claiming: “If Iran had a nuclear weapon, they would have used it within the first hour, and we will not allow that to happen.”

Months of conflict followed by diplomacy

The fighting began on February 28 after joint U.S. and Israeli strikes targeted several key locations inside Iran.

The conflict lasted for months, disrupting air travel across the region, shaking global energy markets and temporarily affecting shipping through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

On June 17, Washington and Tehran signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at ending the war within 60 days while opening the door to a broader peace settlement.

Negotiations are now focused on securing a permanent agreement covering regional security, maritime trade and Iran’s nuclear program.

What the agreement includes

Under the framework already announced, both countries agreed to immediately end military operations following the signing of the memorandum.

Washington and Tehran also committed themselves to respecting each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while refraining from interference in domestic affairs.

Both sides intend to negotiate a final agreement within 60 days, although that deadline can be extended by mutual consent.

The United States agreed to lift its naval blockade against Iran and restore shipping capacity within 30 days, while Iran pledged to return commercial traffic through the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman to pre-war levels over the same period.

Plans are also being developed for U.S.-backed economic reconstruction initiatives inside Iran in cooperation with regional partners.

Nuclear commitments and sanctions

Perhaps the most significant element of the framework concerns Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran has agreed never to produce nuclear weapons, while both governments will maintain the current status quo until a comprehensive agreement is finalized.

The United States also committed to ending sanctions against Iran as negotiations progress.

Pending the full removal of sanctions, Washington will immediately issue waivers allowing exports of Iranian crude oil, petrochemical products, related derivatives and associated services.

Frozen or restricted Iranian funds and assets are also expected to be released as negotiations move forward.

Both governments plan to establish a joint implementation mechanism to oversee compliance with the agreement, while any final deal is expected to be endorsed through a binding resolution of the United Nations Security Council.

Debate continues over concessions

While supporters argue the agreement successfully blocks Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, critics contend that Washington made significant concessions during negotiations.

Among the issues drawing attention is the reported decision to allow Iran to retain its ballistic missile capabilities as part of the broader diplomatic package.

Despite those concerns, the administration continues to present the agreement as a major diplomatic achievement designed to end the war, restore stability in the region and prevent Iran from developing a nuclear arsenal.