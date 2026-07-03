Daredevil couple spent night in separate cells after New York climb

Grand romantic gestures usually involve candlelit dinners or walks along the beach.

Dr News reports that while proving affection requires taking relationships to dizzying new heights for some modern couples, a recent high-stakes declaration of love ended with the paramours facing unexpected consequences on solid ground.

Daring skyscraper stunt

Russian influencers Vanya “Ivan” Kuznetsov and Angelina Nikolau are currently lying low in New York after a wild night in police custody.

The internet stars made global waves on Wednesday afternoon. They scaled the iconic 443-meter Empire State Building without any legal permission, according to Dr News.

Once at the very peak of the Manhattan landmark, the daredevils unfurled a massive banner promoting global peace to the city below. Kuznetsov then dropped to one knee to execute a dramatic wedding proposal.

The romantic high quickly evaporated when local law enforcement intervened. The couple later told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that they are “super tired” after their swift arrest.

Trapped in cells

A miserable night spent inside separate holding cells left them completely unable to sleep or shower. To make matters worse, authorities also seized the expensive jewelry meant to seal the deal.

“The police confiscated it,” Nikolau told the Swedish media while recounting the chaotic aftermath of their stunt.

While the public engagement quickly captivated millions of viewers online, family members suggest the high-altitude proposal was far from a spontaneous romantic milestone.

Angelina’s father, Dmitry Nikolau, spoke to the American network ABC to clarify the couple’s true dynamic. He dropped a major bombshell by revealing that the pair are already legally married.

Just a show

He bluntly added that the entire skyscraper event “was a show” designed to garner internet attention.

This unauthorized architectural stunt fits a long pattern of extreme urban climbing for the duo. The digital creators have built a massive international brand by illegally scaling some of the tallest skyscrapers on earth.

Their perilous exploits and shared romantic partnership previously took center stage on global television screens. The daring duo served as the main subjects for the highly popular 2024 Netflix documentary ‘Skywalkers: A Love Story’.

Sources: Dr News, Aftonbladet, ABC, Netflix