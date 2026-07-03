“It looks like the rot on Trump’s hand is now rotting”, concerning image renews health speculation

New photographs of President Donald Trump’s bruised hand triggered renewed discussion on social media during his visit to North Dakota.

President Donald Trump’s appearance in North Dakota has prompted renewed online speculation about the bruise on his right hand after new photographs from the event circulated on social media, according to The Express.

The White House has previously said the discoloration is the result of bruising made more noticeable by the president’s daily aspirin use.

Social media reaction

According to The Express, commentator Aaron Rupar shared a close-up image of Trump’s hand on X, writing: “Oh my goodness — it looks like the rot on Trump’s hand is now rotting.”

Other social media users also commented on the appearance of the president’s hand, with one writing: “Almost looks deformed now,” while another said: “His fingers appear to be slightly swollen.”

The outlet noted that Trump has previously acknowledged the marks are hematomas, a type of deep tissue bruise that can be worsened by blood-thinning medication such as aspirin.

North Dakota visit

The Express reported that Trump toured the newly built Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library before delivering remarks praising the 26th U.S. president.

During his speech, Trump described Roosevelt as someone who “had a freakin’ wild life” and praised his leadership and determination.

The visit came ahead of the library’s official opening during Independence Day celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Roosevelt comments

According to The Express, Trump also told troops he had spoken with Theodore Roosevelt about the Panama Canal, prompting confusion because Roosevelt died in 1919.

The publication explained that Trump had earlier interacted with an AI-generated holographic representation of the former president during his visit.

Sources: The Express