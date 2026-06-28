Deadly Heatwave: Around 1,000 Deaths as Europe Shatters Temperature Records

The deadly heatwave has been linked to around 1,000 additional deaths in France, as record-breaking temperatures continue across parts of Europe.

French officials say preliminary mortality figures indicate that the recent heatwave has been linked to roughly 1,000 additional deaths since late June.

Older people account for the vast majority of the deaths, according to Public Health France, cited by Euronews.

Health services have been stretched as the prolonged spell of extreme heat continues. In several regions, temperatures have exceeded 40°C, triggering the country’s highest level of heat warnings.

Public Health France said the figures are preliminary but added that the highest mortality has been recorded in regions including Île-de-France, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Brittany, Centre-Val de Loire, Normandy, and Pays de la Loire.

Emergency response

Authorities have introduced several measures to cope with the prolonged heat.

In Paris, public alcohol consumption was temporarily banned over the weekend to reduce pressure on emergency services, while the city’s Pride March was postponed.

Several of Paris’ best-known landmarks have adjusted their schedules because of the heat, with both the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre shortening their opening hours.

After a man drowned in the Canal Saint-Martin, Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire warned: “We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: swimming outside the times when supervised swimming is permitted and outside the designated supervised areas is dangerous,” according to Euronews.

Wider impact

The extreme weather has affected much of Europe. The unusually high temperatures have extended beyond France.

Britain experienced its warmest June day since records began, while parts of Spain and Germany also exceeded the 40°C mark, according to the Met Office, cited by Euronews.

French authorities are continuing to monitor the situation as the heatwave persists.

Public Health France is expected to update its mortality data as additional reports are verified.

Record-breaking heat

The heatwave has also shattered temperature records across several European countries, BBC reports.

Germany recorded a new national high of 41.5°C for the second consecutive day, while Denmark registered 37°C near Aarhus, surpassing its previous all-time record set in 1976.

In the Czech Republic, temperatures climbed to 40.8°C, setting a new national record.

Meteorologists say the exceptional heat has been driven by a persistent high-pressure system, often referred to as a “heat dome,” which has trapped hot air over much of Europe and allowed temperatures to rise to unprecedented levels.

Sources: Euronews, Public Health France, Met Office, BBC