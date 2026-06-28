Basic income is here: Ireland’s artist payments could reshape creative work

Creative careers often come with bills long before steady income arrives. A new Irish policy is putting that financial gap at the centre of a cultural debate.

Ireland has made its Basic Income for the Arts permanent, with 2,000 artists set to receive €325 a week in the 2026 to 2029 cycle, according to the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport.

Applicants must be professional artists, live in Ireland when applying and have a creative practice mainly based in the country.

The payment will be issued in three-year cycles, not as a single temporary trial. Citizens Information says recipients must complete surveys during the cycle, with anonymised findings expected to be published.

Government guidance also says places are capped. Eligible applicants are not guaranteed selection, annual checks will apply, and successful recipients’ names will be published under public funding rules.

BBC reported that Culture Minister Patrick O’Donovan called the decision a “major milestone” and said the pilot had shown both the value of the payment and the income insecurity many artists face.

Musicians north of the border want answers

The decision has prompted comparisons with Northern Ireland, where no matching artist income fund is planned.

Costs such as recording, rehearsal rooms, travel, promotion and session players can leave musicians paying heavily before any ticket sales or royalties arrive.

BBC spoke to Belfast singer-songwriter Sonja Sleator, who said: “Being a musician is a really expensive way of work.”

A Northern Ireland Department for Communities spokesperson told the BBC that artists’ work is valued, but said “there is currently no provision in the budget and no plans at this stage to replicate it.”

Other countries offer different safety nets

Positive News writes that Cork-based multimedia artist Elinor O’Donovan said Ireland’s pilot helped her expand her practice:

“It’s allowed me to take risks that I wouldn’t have taken otherwise. My work is better and more ambitious.”

The outlet also reported that Norway offers salary-style grants to some artists, while France uses an insurance system for entertainment workers during quieter periods.

Ireland’s version is narrower than universal basic income and will leave many applicants outside the funded group.

Still, by making the payment permanent, the government has turned a pandemic-era experiment into a recurring part of cultural policy.

The next test will be practical: Will the 2026 to 2029 cycle help recipients stay in the arts, build work over time and avoid leaving creative careers because of unstable income?

Sources: Department of Culture, Communications and Sport; Citizens Information; BBC; Positive News.