Defying the Boycott: These Western Stars Return to Russia

Several Western artists are once again performing in Russia despite sanctions and criticism, signaling a gradual return of international acts after years of cultural isolation.

Several Western musicians have once again chosen to perform in Russia despite ongoing international restrictions and the country’s continued cultural isolation.

Artists such as Jason Derulo, Gucci Mane, Tyga, and Akon are among those who have performed in the country during 2025.

The development marks a shift after several years in which international acts largely stayed away from Russia.

According to The Moscow Times, several analysts believe that Russia is once again trying to attract foreign artists, although practical and legal challenges continue to make organizing concerts difficult.

Sanctions pose challenges

Western musicians are still permitted to travel to Russia, but organizing concerts has become significantly more complicated due to sanctions.

Organizers and artists must ensure that payments and business arrangements do not involve individuals or companies subject to international sanctions.

According to Transparency International Russia, payments are often handled through international partners or booking agencies based outside Russia, The Moscow Times reports.

At the same time, several artists have faced criticism for their decision. Following Jason Derulo’s concert, one social media user wrote: “Do you really think this is the right time to visit a country whose regime is committing genocide every day?”

More artists expected

Music critic Artemy Troitsky says that it is primarily artists outside the very top tier of the global music industry who are returning to Russia. He believes they can command higher performance fees there than in several Western markets.

Another music critic, Vladimir Zavyalov, told Vot Tak that artists who place less emphasis on their public image may be more inclined to accept concert offers in Russia.

According to the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia, at least 20 foreign artists are expected to perform in Russia in 2026, The Moscow Times reports.

Concert promoter Say Agency is also planning between 20 and 30 events featuring international pop, rock, and rap artists.

Many musicians maintain boycott

At the same time, not all international artists are willing to return to Russia.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, a large number of musicians canceled planned concerts in the country in protest against the war.

According to the music publication Pitchfork, this included Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Green Day, The Killers, Franz Ferdinand, Iggy Pop, and HEALTH.

Several of the artists said they made the decision in solidarity with Ukraine or emphasized that they did not wish to perform in Russia while the war continued.

The cancellations were widely seen as part of the broader cultural boycott of Russia that followed the invasion.

Sources: The Moscow Times, Transparency International Russia, Vot Tak, Izvestia, Pitchfork