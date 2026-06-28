Scientists Are Arguing Over the Fate of the Universe: Here’s Why

A new study challenges claims that the universe’s expansion is slowing, arguing that dark energy continues to drive its acceleration.

A new analysis suggests that the expansion of the universe continues to accelerate.

The findings, published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, challenge the conclusions of a study published last year, Reuters reports.

The researchers analyzed observations of Type Ia supernovae, which serve as astronomical reference points for measuring vast distances in space.

Contrary to last year’s research, the team argues that the data continue to indicate that mysterious dark energy is driving the universe’s accelerating expansion.

Disagreement Among Scientists

The new study is a response to research published in 2025, in which a team from Yonsei University concluded that dark energy is losing its effect and that the universe’s expansion is therefore no longer accelerating.

“The universe is still accelerating,” astrophysicist Brodie Popovic of the University of Southampton told Reuters.

The team behind the new analysis found no evidence supporting the method the South Korean research group used to recalculate the distances between the supernovae.

The Debate Continues

However, the researchers behind the 2025 study stand by their conclusions. Young-Wook Lee of Yonsei University told Reuters that the new analysis contains “serious methodological flaws or lead to conclusions that are internally inconsistent by their own logic.”

Although the new research reinforces the prevailing understanding of the universe’s evolution, the nature of dark energy remains unknown. It is believed to account for about 68 percent of the universe’s total content.

According to Reuters, researchers hope that upcoming observations from the Vera C. Rubin Observatory and NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will provide new insights into what dark energy actually is and how it influences the evolution of the universe.

Sources: Reuters, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society