When a major conflict drags on, the consequences often ripple into the everyday lives of ordinary citizens in unexpected ways.

Summer holidays usually mean road trips and relaxation, but geopolitical realities can bring travel to a sudden halt. A popular holiday destination is currently facing a harsh reality check, reports TV 2 News.

Fuel pumps empty

Going for a drive has suddenly become impossible in a favorite Russian holiday hotspot. According to TV2 News, the Moscow-appointed government in occupied Crimea has completely banned gasoline sales to private individuals. Before this total shutdown, locals spent a month dealing with strict rations.

Because of the restriction, ordinary citizens are stranded without options for their personal vehicles. Governor Sergej Aksyonov announced the ban on Telegram, as reported by TV2 News. He wrote that “Fuel will be sold only to public authorities that ensure the functioning and security of the Republic of Crimea,” effectively freezing civilian life.

This dramatic shift shows how much Russia is struggling to maintain normalcy. Flemming Splidsboel from the Danish Institute for International Studies told TV2 News that Moscow cannot provide basic state services at a critical time. The timing is especially painful because the summer holiday season is just starting.

Drones strike back

The fuel crisis is the direct result of a targeted Ukrainian campaign against Russian oil facilities. According to TV2 News, these operations included a massive drone strike on a refinery in Moscow. On social media, President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the attacks, writing that “Russia only understands strength,” after strikes hit networks across the region.

Local resistance networks claim the strategic pressure is working. Following recent strikes, TV2 News reported that the partisan movement Atesh announced that the Russian military is moving its command structure away from the peninsula. In a Telegram post, Atesh stated that “The transfer is a logical consequence of the systematic pressure on the naval infrastructure in Crimea,”

Keeping the region supplied has become a logistical nightmare for the Kremlin. Speaking to TV2 News, drone chief Robert ‘Magyar’ Brovdi summarized the situation neatly, stating that “A suitcase without handles is a heavy burden,” Behind the scenes, military analyst Anders Puck Nielsen added that the main goal is to drain overall Russian resources.

Sources: TV2 News