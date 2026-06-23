Americans to Trump: End the war, but don’t call it a win

Public pressure has moved toward stopping the fighting. The harder question is whether voters believe the outcome will hold.

President Donald Trump has public support for ending the Iran war, but that does not mean voters see the agreement as a clear success.

The CBS News/YouGov survey found that most Americans want the conflict to stop. At the same time, confidence in the terms of the agreement remains weak.

That creates a political risk for Trump: If Iran remains a threat or fuel prices rise again, relief over ending the war could quickly turn into criticism of the result.

Voters question what changed

According to CBS News, relatively few Americans think the United States got the better side of the agreement.

The survey found that most respondents doubt Iran’s nuclear program has been permanently stopped. A majority also believe Iran will continue threatening its neighbors in the region.

Those doubts may matter after the agreement takes effect, especially if Tehran’s behavior appears largely unchanged.

The poll also showed tension inside Trump’s party.

About four in 10 Republicans said the war should continue until Iran gives up more, CBS News writes. That group strongly opposed leaving Iran’s current leadership in power.

Republicans were divided on whether the United States had stopped Iran’s nuclear program, reduced Iran’s regional threat, or secured a stronger deal than Tehran.

Gas prices add pressure

Rising fuel costs helped push many voters toward ending the war.

The survey found that Americans hurt most by higher gas prices were more likely to want the conflict ended now. More respondents also expect prices to fall rather than keep climbing.

The Strait of Hormuz adds another layer of concern. It is a major passage for global oil shipments, so threats there can affect energy markets far beyond the Middle East.

According to CBS News, 40% of Americans think Iran will continue threatening or blocking the waterway.

Voters are split on whether the war weakened Iran in any lasting way.

Just over a third said Iran is weaker now, while about the same share said it is unchanged from before the conflict. Half said ending the war with Iran’s current leaders still in power is unacceptable.

The survey questioned 2,519 U.S. adults from June 17 to 19, 2026.

Sources: CBS News, YouGov