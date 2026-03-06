Europe not ready for mass drone attacks, former U.S. general warns

Europe remains poorly prepared for the kind of large-scale drone and missile strikes that Ukraine faces almost every night, according to a former senior U.S. military commander.

Retired Lieutenant General Ben Hodges says the war in Ukraine has exposed serious weaknesses in Europe’s air-defense readiness, reports TVP World.

Warning from Hodges

Speaking to TVP World, Hodges said European countries have not trained enough for modern aerial threats involving large numbers of drones and missiles.

“We are not prepared for the kind of mass drone-and-missile attacks Ukraine faces every night,” he said.

Hodges previously served as commander of U.S. Army forces in Europe.

He made the comments as the conflict involving Iran raises concerns about the possibility of wider instability affecting both the Middle East and Europe.

Air defence gap

Hodges argued that the challenge for European governments goes beyond simply intercepting drones.

He said countries must also be ready to respond to so-called “gray zone” actions such as airspace violations, sabotage and covert operations.

He pointed to the continued operation of Russia’s “shadow fleet” in European waters.

According to Hodges, tougher measures against the fleet could reduce Russia’s oil income and weaken its ability to finance the war.

Sanctions evasion

TVP World has previously reported that the shadow fleet is made up of tankers used to transport Russian oil despite international sanctions.

Many of the ships operate by switching flags or insurers to avoid restrictions.

European governments have been trying to tighten enforcement measures against these vessels.

The network allows Moscow to continue exporting oil to global markets.

Ukraine’s strategy

Hodges also highlighted Ukraine’s growing campaign targeting Russian energy infrastructure and maritime assets.

He said long-range strikes on refineries and ships are designed to disrupt Russia’s ability to export oil and gas.

However, he noted that Ukraine’s ability to scale up these operations remains limited.

According to Hodges, Kyiv has developed innovative drone capabilities but lacks the industrial capacity to produce large quantities of advanced unmanned systems without stronger Western support.

Sources: TVP World